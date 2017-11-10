Interior Minister condemns Quetta blast

ISLAMABAD : Minister for Interior, Ahsan Iqbal on Thursday condemned bomb attack at Airport Road, Quetta in which a senior police officer among three police personnel were martyred.

In a message issued here, he expressed heartfelt condolences over loss of lives in the blast and expressed

sympathies with bereaved families. He prayed for early recovery of the injured.

The Minister said Federal government would provide all out support to the provincial government for arresting the terrorists.

Orignally published by NNI