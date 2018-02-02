Interior Minister calls on Governor, discusses law, order situation

Staff Reporter

Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal called on Sindh Governor, Muhammad Zubair here Thursday and discussed in detail the law and order situation in Karachi alongwith ongoing operation against the criminals.

On the occasion, police performance was also extensively reviewed and it was agreed that action against unscrupulous elements will continue till absolute restoration of peace in the metropolis.

The Sindh Governor and the Interior Minister were of unanimous opinion that sacrifices rendered by the law enforcers in Karachi would not be allowed to go in vain and any attempt to disrupt peace will be strongly deterred.

Zubair appreciated that government, since restoration of law and order in the province, has initiated series of concrete measures to curtail street crimes.

Active role played by Pakistan Rangers Sindh, Police and other law enforcement agencies in bringing about peace in Karachi was also acknowledged with equal admission of the fact that normalcy has largely restored.Steady increase in social, political, cultural literary activities in the metropolis coupled with surge in business and economic ventures were said to reflect growing confidence among the people.

The Sindh Governor said special attention is being paid towards infrastructure development to help expedite process of industrialization. He particularly referred to Karachi Package announced by the federal government and aimed at facilitating the masses in the truest sense.