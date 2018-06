Interim Seven-member Sindh cabinet takes oath

Karachi: The appointment of interim cabinet members took quite a long. The Sindh caretaker government finally annouced on Friday seven ministers who were administered oath by Governor Mohamamd Zubair at a ceremony held at Governor House.

The ceremony was attended by Caretaker Chief Minister Fazlur Rehman, Inspector-General of Police A.D Khowaja, bureaucrats and members of civil society. Ceremony was conducted by Chief Secretary Rizwan Memon.

Names of seven interim ministers as follows:

Khair Mohammad Junejo, (Former Food Minister) Mushtaq Ahmed Shah, (Former Inspector General of Police) Jameel Yusuf Dr Junaid Shah (Son of former sports minister Mohammad Ali Shah) Col (retd) Dost Mohammad Chandio Dr Sadia Virk Rizvi Simon John Daniel (Businessman based in Karachi)