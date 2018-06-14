Interim setup will provide even field to all: Askari

Lahore

Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Dr. Hasan Askari Rizvi has said that caretaker government will ensure holding of free and fair elections in line with the constitutional obligations and added that we are sincerely striving for fulfilling this national obligation.

The Chief Minister said that provincial administration has been issued clear-cut instructions to fulfill the constitutional and legal responsibilities for holding of general elections in fair manner.

He made it clear that caretaker government is following its mandate with complete commitment and all those constitutional steps will be followed that are the basis of a peaceful and fair elections.

Dr. Rizvi reiterated that conducive atmosphere will be ensured for peaceful holding of elections. He said that fundamental responsibility of the caretaker government is to ensure holding of free and fair elections. Another responsibility of the caretaker government is to provide peaceful and congenial atmosphere for right of franchise by voters in elections along with maintaining of law and order situation, he added.

He said that democracy is strengthened through elections and the caretaker government has to provide necessary cooperation to make the election process a success. The caretaker government has the limited time and scope and every effort will be made to do something better for the people in this limited interlude.—APP