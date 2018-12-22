Interim references against Shahbaz, 12 others

Staff Reporter

Lahore

An interim reference was filed against 13 people including Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif and Ahad Cheema on Saturday in the Ashiana Iqbal Housing Scheme scandal filed in Lahore’s accountability court.

The 1,000-page reference stated that Shahbaz had allegedly misused his power as Punjab chief minister in cancelling the contract of Ashiana and awarded it to a blue-eyed firm.

The 13 people include Shahbaz Sharif, Ahad Cheema, Nadeem Zia, Karman Kiani, Shahid Shafiq, Bilal Qidwai, Muneer Zia, Khalid Hussain, Ali Sajid, Chaudhry Shafiq, Imtiaz Haider, Shahid Shafiq Alam and Chaudhry Shahid.

