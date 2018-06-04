Interim Punjab CM matter sent to committee

Staff Reporter

Lahore

Following days of chaos, the decision to choose Punjab caretaker chief minister was given to a parliamentary committee on Sunday after the government and opposition failed to reach a consensus.

Speaking to media outside Punjab Assembly, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) member and former opposition leader Mian Mehmoodur Rasheed said two names were finalised for the interim slot in a meeting with party chief Imran Khan. “Since the government and opposition could not reach consensus on a name, the decision will be taken by a parliamentary committee,” he said. “We have nominated Hasan Askari Rizvi and Ayaz Amir for caretaker chief minister.”

He said the party had nominated himself, Sibtain Rehman and two others to be included in the parliamentary committee.

Meanwhile, PML-N has put forth the names of Naval Chief Admiral Muhammad Zakaullah, former DG Intelligence Bureau Aftab Sultan, Justice (retd) Siar Ali and former IGP Tariq Saleem Dogar for the interim position.

PTI has continued to swing back and forth over nominations for Punjab’s interim chief minister slot. On Friday, the party had another embarrassing situation as two party leaders tasked with announcing PTI’s fresh nominations for the interim post ended up giving contradictory statements and rejecting each other’s claims.

While Rasheed had informed the media about party’s two new nominations of controversial columnist Orya Maqbool Jan and businessman Yaqoob Izhar for the caretaker chief minister of Punjab.

PTI spokesperson Fawad Chaudhry jumped into the furor, claiming that Orya Maqbool Jan is not on the fresh list of nominations, which include Yaqoob Izhar, former Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) MNA and columnist Ayaz Amir, and the previously-nominated defense and political analyst Dr Hasan Askari Rizvi.