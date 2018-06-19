Interim govt will be judged through its performance: Askari

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

Interim Chief Minister Punjab Dr. Hasan Askari visited the Child Protection and welfare Bureau on the Eid day and spent time with destitute children.

He cut a cake and gave gifts to the children. He visited the hostel of the bureau and reviewed the facilities being provided to the children. Speaking on the occasion, he said he is extremely pleased to visit this place and this is the mega project of welfare of the destitute and deprived children and such institution should make special focus on education and training of the children. He said the character building of destitute children is the national responsibility and we should all play our role in this regard.

Later talking to the media, Interim CM Punjab Dr. Hasan Askari said he is happy to celebrate Eid with destitute children. Today is holiday but I am doing my duty and you are also discharging your responsibility. I belong to media and education sectors where I will return after completing this responsibility.

He said the Child Protection and Welfare Bureau is doing a wonderful job and training and education of destitute children is the process of the national building.

Such children can be made important member of society through education and training. He said parents are responsible for education and training of the children but training and education of destitute children is the responsibility of the state and the Punjab government has provided cooperation for this purpose in the past and it will continue doing it in the future. He said the interim government has limited mandate and in this mandate we will take measures for welfare of the common man.

He said the interim government has formed cabinet consisting of 10 ministers and there is still room for two to three ministers as the Punjab government has 43 departments and related institutions.

It is not possible for the interim government to form policies and act like an elected government therefore we have formed small cabinet in which a single minister has been several portfolios.