Interim govt to provide equal opportunities to all political parties: Hassan Askari

LAHORE : Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab, Hassan Askari Rizvi said that the interim government is vigilant to deliver its national responsibility for free and fair elections and will provide equal opportunities to all political parties.

In a statement issued here on Sunday, Hassan Askari Rizvi said that the administration will carry out its duty impartiality across the province and will perform within the framework of Election Commission.

He said that peace and security are mandatory for transparent and fair elections which will strengthen democracy and national institutions.

The interim government will perform its duties for fixed period and limited mandate, he added.

The Caretaker Chief Minister said that during elections, balance between political parties will be maintained and will fulfill the responsibility to provide a “Level Plunging Field”.