Interim charge-sheet against Imran submitted

Dharna violence case

Islamabad

The Secretariat police submitted on Tuesday an interim charge-sheet before an anti-terrorism court (ATC) hearing the 2014 dharna violence case.

Four cases pertaining to violence in the capital, including the attack on then-SSP Operations Asmatullah Junejo, were filed against leaders and workers of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and Pakistan Awami Tehreek (PAT).

The charge-sheet names PTI chief Imran Khan as a suspect and includes a list of 14 witnesses against the party chief. A CCTV footage of the attack on the SSP is also included in the charge-sheet. At present, Imran is out on bail in the case.

Imran and his ally, PAT chief Tahirul Qadri, face charges of destroying property in the Red Zone, attacking the state TV channel’s building and injuring SSP Junejo during the 2014 protest.

In August 2014, violence broke out in the federal capital when PTI and PAT supporters attempted to break a police cordon and storm the PM House, using cranes to remove barricades.—INP