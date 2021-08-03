Interim bail of Shahbaz, Hamza extended

Staff Reporter Lahore

The Sessions Court on Monday extended the interim bail of opposition leaders Shahbaz Sharif and Hamza Shahbaz in the FIA cases till August 16. The court summoned the lawyers for discussion.

Banking court duty judge Hamid Hussain heard the money laundering cases of Shahbaz Sharif and Hamza Shahbaz on bail application.

The accused appeared before the court. During the hearing, the FIA deputy director submitted a progress report to the court.

Shahbaz Sharif’s lawyers submitted a reply to the show cause notice issued by the FIA in the court and requested that a long date be given for the case due to the National Assembly session.

The court adjourned the proceedings and extended the bail application of the accused till August 16.