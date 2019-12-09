Interim bail of Qaim Ali Shah extended

Islamabad

A bench of Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday extended interim bail of former chief minister of Sindh Syed Qaim Ali Shah in Roshan Sindh NAB inquiry. A two-member bench of the Islamabad high court (IHC), comprised of Justice Aamir Farooq and Justice Mohsin Kayani heard the case. The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) prosecutor Barrister Rizwan informed the court that the bureau didn’t file FIR against Qaim Ali Shah. He said the NAB not required arrest of the former chief minister of Sindh and only an inquiry has been initiated against him. “NAB should inform (the court), if it requires arrest,” Justice Aamir Farooq remarked in a lighter vein.—INP