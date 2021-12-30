Interfaith meet to counter communal hatred propagated in Haridwar, Raipur

In the backdrop of recent communal hate speeches in different parts of India, Islamic Information Cen-tre has started organising a series of interfaith con-ferences across the country to spread the message of peace and harmony.

One such conference was organised by the Is-lamic Information Centre in Aligarh, which was attended by various leaders and representatives of different religions. Jamaat-e-Islami Hind (JIH) Vice President, Salim Engineer, and leaders of other faiths came together at the Aligarh meet to reject the growing communal hatred, hostility and hate speeches in the country.

Addressing the gathering in Aligarh, the JIH Vice President asserted that one who commits vio-lence in the name of faith is an enemy of his own religion. Pointing out that religion is not the root cause of hatred and violence in the society as all faiths teach against hatred, oppression and violence, Salim termed the supremacist mentality and the misuse of religion for political gains as its main reason.

He said, “some people and groups think of themselves as superior and see others as inferior. However, Islam considers all human beings as a family of God. At all times and everywhere in the world, prophets and messengers came from God with a message to establish peace and justice on earth.”

He urged people to establish direct and one-on-one relationships instead of social media. He under-lined that nothing should be imposed on anyone and everyone should be free to seek truth while no relig-ion should be used to commit violence and atrocity. He reminded the people that there can be no peace without justice in a society.—INP