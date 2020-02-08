Interfaith harmony must to build inclusive society

STAFF REPORTER Speakers at a two-day training session underlined the need for promoting interfaith harmony among people of various religions to build an inclusive society in Pakistan. The event titled ‘Empowering Civic Society through Building Bridges among Faiths in Pakistan’ was jointly organized by Christian Study Centre, Rawalpindi, and Paigham-e-Pakistan. As part of the activity, a training session was arranged for people belonging to different religions from Gojra, Toba Tek Singh and Nankana. The aim of the activity was to promote understanding, respect and cooperation among people of different faiths for the wellbeing of communities and promotion of peace in Pakistan. Director of Christian Study Center Jennifer Jag Jivan and Quaid-iAzam University former professor Ms Nayyar conducted the training. In their lectures, the trainers stressed the need to promote better understanding among various religious communities at all levels to promote greater tolerance, respect and mutual understanding in the society. They called for promoting the culture of dialogues between and within different religions and cultures in order to help achieve the common goal of increased understanding, peaceful coexistence and expanded cooperation in addressing serious issues facing the communities. They maintained that Pakistan can be made strong and prosperous only through unity and brotherhood, adding that all religions and sects should stand together to foil the nefarious designs of the enemies. They were of the view that only a tolerant society based on the principles of interfaith harmony can ensure social inclusion by providing all citizens equal opportunities to grow irrespective of their religion or faith, adding that interfaith harmony is the way forward towards peace and prosperity in the society in line with the spirit of Paigham-ePakistan initiative of the government of Pakistan. They stressed the need to review country’s educational policy, ensuring training of teachers and Ulema to encourage a culture of respecting other religions as well as their sacred places. They said members of minorities, including Hindu, Sikh, Christian and others, were as patriotic Pakistanis as anyone else and that all Pakistanis should stand united and make concerted efforts for progress and development of the country