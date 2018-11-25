Interfaith dialogue and harmony

In today’s era, the ratio of anxiety, hatred and depression is growing in various societies. The global crisis is badly affecting the world religiously, socially, politically and economically. Therefore, need for dialogue among different religions and cultures is being felt seriously. Each religion has some traditions and values. These values lead society toward improvement. The world has become now a global village. With modern communication means, occurrence of any incident goes viral around the globe in minutes. Some incidents badly affect the nations. These incidents also generate positive or negative impressions. So the importance of interfaith dialogue has been increased.

In the past, a number of attempts were made to create harmony among different communities and nations. Unfortunately, these attempts failed due to non-practical approach. Islam is the religion which has a realistic philosophy to make dialogue among religions. Islamic teachings are to promote endurance, tolerance, patience, respect, and love in society. Differences are also necessary to understand to create a peaceful society. In reality, differences among religions cannot be ended. Islam gives us principles which are helpful in minimizing these differences. Islam emphasizes concord among people instead of religions.

So, we should ignore differences and unite on common values. Examples of common values are education, ethics, social services, science and technology, the formation of a peaceful society, personal freedom. The promotion of common values is necessary to form a peaceful Pakistan. Concluding more, the followers of different sects and religions should promote patience, love, peace and security to eliminate terrorism at regional or international level as well as dialogue among different religions and nations should be continued. It is the only way to make Pakistan a peaceful state.

M RASHID TABASSUM

Via email

