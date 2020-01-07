Interfaith bond saved Egypt

Cairo

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi appeared at Coptic Christmas Eve Mass on Monday and praised the links between the country’s Christian and Muslim faithful, saying they have prevented the country from descending into sectarian strife like its neighbors. El-Sissi, who is a practicing Muslim, arrived at the cathedral in the middle of the Mass and was met by Coptic Pope Tawadros II on the doorstep before greeting churchgoers. Egyptian State television aired his appearance at the new cathedral, just finished last year, and showed people crowding around him to shake his hand, filming with mobile phones. “God saw fit for us to live in difficult circumstances…. But as long as we’re together … no one can do anything to us,” he told the crowd. El-Sissi has attended several previous Christmas Eve services held by the country’s Coptic Orthodox minority.–AP