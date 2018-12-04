Interest rate rise to depress investment: Zahid

Staff Reporter

Karachi

The rise in interest rate by 1.5 percent to 10 percent for next two months will discourage investment into the country, said Mian Zahid Hussain President Pakistan Businessmen and Intellectuals Forum (PBIF) on Monday.

Miaz Zahid also President All Karachi Industrial Alliance (AKIA), Senior Vice Chairman of the Businessmen Panel of FPCCI and former provincial minister, Mian Zahid Hussain said that in October 2018, the general inflation rate has increased to 6.8 percent while the estimated inflation rate for the FY 2019 was set to be 5.2 percent.

Keeping the economic indicators and increase in price of utilities including gas and electricity, it is expected that inflation will further rise by 3 – 4 percent.

The business leader while talking to the business community said that with constant increase in policy rate, the economic activities are shrinking in the country.The higher inflation due to certain reasons is directly affecting the purchasing power of masses. Instant policy measures are required to control the trade deficit.

The frequent depreciation in USD highly affects the business opportunities and cost of doing business. The rupee depreciation needs immediate remedial measures; if PKR is not stabilized the business markets will go on further shrinking and inflation will further rise which will last drastic impacts on all sectors including trade and industry.

The government and financial institutions should form short and long run policies simultaneously. Problems pertaining to export sector need early consideration in order to control and minimize the trade deficit and get economy on the developing track.

