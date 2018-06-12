Interest free loans given to 1,500 families

Faisalabad

Interest free loans of Rs 50 million were given to 1,500 families in the city under Akhuwat Micro Finance, Chief Minster Self Employment Scheme.

In this regard, a ceremony was held at Central Mosque, University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) in which UAF Vice Chancellor (VC) Dr Muhammad Iqbal Zafar was the chief guest.While Akhuwat senior officers Muhammad Javed, Khalid Mehmood, Dr Khalid Shouq, UAF Dr Abdur Rasheed, Dr Farah Naveed and other notables were also present on the occasion.

Addressing the ceremony, UAF VC Dr Muhammad Iqbal Zafar said that one-third people were living below the poverty line in the country, adding that poverty could be alleviated through education, and skilled manpower.

He lauded the role of Akhuwat in holding hands of those who didn’t have any ray of hope in their lives.—APP