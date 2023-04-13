Intercropping, solution to agricultural challenges

Intercropping farming is a best solution to Pakistan’s agricultural challenges.

“As you know that at the end of the season, we face a shortage of wheat. Keeping this in mind, we did the intercropping of wheat with sugarcane,” said Dr. Imran, who is managing sugarcane-wheat intercropping at the National Research Center of Intercropping (NRCI).

“We plant sugarcane on 31 lakh acres of land in Pakistan. If we utilize 50 percent of this area for intercropping, we can get an average of 70 percent yield of our total production.

Besides, as this sugarcane plant starts growing after 120 days, if we utilize this property of sugarcane and get 25 mounds of wheat per acre during this period, then we can save the millions of dollars spent on import,” explained Dr.Imran to Gwadar Pro on Thursday.

Now multiple sugarcane-based and wheat-based intercropping crops are planted as experiments by NRCI which was established in 2021 in the Islamia University of Bahawalpur with the collaboration of China.