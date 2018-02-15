Intercollegiate competition concludes at IMCG (PG) F-7/4

Week long activities of intercollegiate competition concluded at Islamabad Model College for Girls (Post Graduate) F-7/4 here on Wednesday.

Addressing the ceremony as chief guest, Director General, Federal Directorate of Education Islamabad, Hasnat Ahmed Qureshi asked students to set aims for their life and follow them with dedication.

“You must dream high, set goals for your future, after that you would be able to achieve success in life”, he advised students.

Nothing is impossible in this world if you follow the right path with honesty and hard work under the guidance of capable mentors, he further added. The Director General also threw light on the great inspiring history of some of the globally known personalities and the struggle to become such icons.

He appreciated the participants of the competitions in inspiring and motivational style and stressed them that they should not only focus on their studies but also keep themselves well informed about the political and social issues of the country.

Principal of the College, Saleha Jabeen during her address expressed that the role model students select, must be a stimulated person who supports your ideology, encourage your struggles and achieved success in life through clear and genuine path rather than relying on shortcuts.—APP

