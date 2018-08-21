Intercity terminals over crowded with passengers

Intercity terminals in twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad on Tuesday seemed overcrowded with passengers on Tuesday after starting official holidays of Eid, heading towards their hometown to celebrate the festival with their families.

People with families and lots of luggage waiting at the major bus stops including Peshawar Morr, Faizabad, Pirwadhai, G-9 bus stand and Saddar where people are trying hard to get seat to reach their destinations, paying double fare.

Majority of the people send their families on weekend to avoid the hardship of last day rush before Eid and opted to join them later but still large people hailing from other cities striving hard. Rain also added fuel to their injuries, saving themselves and their luggage of being wet and get the seat at the earliest.

Passengers who were facing difficulties in seat reservation due to a shortage of transport said that the public transporters were charging extra money from travellers with impunity.—APP

