Intercity public transport banned as KP reports 35 deaths in a single day

Hospitals in major cities running out of capacity

Tariq Saeed Peshawar

As the deadly Corona Virus continued to ring alarm bells in the country with the KP alone recording 35 deaths in a single day, highest so far, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government has banned intercity public transport for two days.

According to a notification issued by the Secretary Transport of the provincial government, the new instructions will be valid on all public transport on Saturdays and Sundays.

Private transport and freight vehicles supplying food items etc. will, however, be allowed to operate.

The new restrictions have been imposed owing to alarming increase in the COVID 19 cases in the province.

The Transport department said the Public transport operating within the cities will also remain exempted from the ban.

In fact the decision came after Pakistan has reported 83 deaths in the last 24 hours by the deadly pandemic.

As the nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped to 14,613 on Friday, those succumbed to the novel Corona Virus in KP stand at 2417.

As per the health department update in KP 35 people have fallen victim to the virus in single day that is highest as over 1000 new cases were recorded on Friday.

Reports say major hospitals in the provincial metropolis as well as other big cities of the province have gone short of the beds for the Corona patients.

In KP 8239 new tests were conducted during the last twenty four hours taking the number of total tests conducted for COVID -19 to 1372319. Out of total 90262 cases in KP 10195 are still active.

It may be recalled that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government has already imposed a complete ban on all indoor and outdoor gatherings including marriages as well as visitation of offices from March 31.

The KP government in the light of the recommendations of the Province Task Force had on Tuesday imposed ban on wedding ceremonies and gatherings in 15 cities of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The cities include Peshawar, Swabi, Kohat, Noshehra, Charsadda, Mardan, Abbottabad, Malakand, Bajaur, Lower Dir, Upper Dir and other cities.