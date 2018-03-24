Interaction with the US

FOREIGN Office spokesman confirmed on Thursday that during his private visit to the United States, Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi met the US Vice President Mike Pence, second interaction between the two leaders since the unveiling of the US policy on South Asia in August 2017. The meeting provided an opportunity to exchange views on bilateral relations, regional situation, Afghanistan and was part of regular interactions between the two countries.

The meeting was reported in the media and there were stories on what transpired during the interaction yet strangely enough there was no word from Pakistan side. Though the spokesman did not explain as to what was discussed or what was the outcome but his remarks that Pakistan has been reminding its US interlocutors about series of successful military operations undertaken by the security forces of Pakistan in the border areas with Afghanistan is a clear indication about the point of view put across from our side. There is no justification to doubt Pakistan’s resolve to fight the terror to its logical conclusion when the country has deployed hundreds of thousands of troops for terrorism related operations in different parts of the country especially close to Durand Line. Pakistan is convinced that the success of these operations is linked to its progress and prosperity and therefore, the campaign has to continue till elimination of the menace. Apart from military front, Pakistan is also fully geared to address the challenge on ideological front. However, Pakistan has some legitimate concerns, some of which are being given some attention by the United States, which augurs well for the bilateral relationship as well as their cooperation in counter-terrorism front. While the United States has started targeting terrorists holed up in Afghanistan and launching attacks inside Pakistan, the US and the Afghan government have still to do more in this regard as well as disallowing India to use Afghan soil against Pakistan.

