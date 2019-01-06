Inter-university football championship begins at PU

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

The 42nd Higher Education Commission’s Inter University Football Men Championship 2018-19 began at Punjab University New Campus ground here on Sunday. PU Chairman Hall Council Prof Dr Abid Hussain Chaudhry, Acting Director Sports Tahira Saleem, sports officials and player of 17 teams from different universities of Pakistan were present on the occasion. Addressing the inaugural ceremony, Prof Dr Abid Hussain Chaudhry said that sports played important role for learning the art of winning and losing.

He said that sports promote healthy activities in our society and were the source of utilizing energies of our youth in positive way. He said that PU administration was promoting sports activities among students and extending full support to encourage them.

Share on: WhatsApp