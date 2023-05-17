Inter Milan turned in a mature display at the San Siro to see off AC Milan and reach the Champions League final for the first time since 2010.

Lautaro Martinez scored the only goal of the game as Inter secured a 1-0 win on the night and 3-0 on aggregate after also beating their city rivals last week.

Designated as the home side, Inter had to absorb immense early pressure from Stefano Pioli’s side as they pushed for an early goal.

The game’s first opportunity fell to Theo Hernandez after a cleverly worked free-kick fell his way but his shot from distance narrowly went over the bar. The complexion of the tie could have changed soon after as Sandro Tonali set up Brahim Diaz but his goal-bound effort was saved by Andre Onana.

Rafael Leao, making a return after missing the first leg, then missed his chance to put his side back in the contest.

Milan’s early burst then seemed to run out of steam as the first half progressed and Inter almost put them away only for Mike Maignan to save Edin Džeko’s header.

The second half did offer anything different with Inter happy to see out the contest and Milan threatening little. The lapse in concentration from Milan allowed Martinez to sneak a shot past Maignan in the 74th minute to kill off the game for good.

Inter Milan now await either Manchester City or Real Madrid in the Champions League final.