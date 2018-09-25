Inter supply exams; Sept 27 last date to submit admission forms

Intermediate supply exams 2018 under Rawalpindi Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (RBISE) will start from October 22 while September 27 will be last date to submit admission forms with single fee.

According to schedule announced by the board,the candidates can submit the forms with single fee till Sept 27.

The forms can be submitted with double fee from Sept 28 to Oct 2 while Oct 5 will be last date to submit the forms with triple fee. The form charges with processing fee are Rs 395. The students have been advised to send the forms with fee receipt before last date to the RBISE office after online submission.—APP

