Inter-region sports competitions

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) will hold inter-regions sports competitions at country-wide level through its strong regional network in order to encourage talents and positive attitude for establishment of a healthy society. The competitions would be held at Regional level across the country while grand competition would be arranged here at the University’s main campus in which the winning teams of regional competitions would be invited to participate.

The Director Regional Services has been advised to chalk-out comprehensive plan to involve the maximum number of students in such activities at their door-steps.—INP

