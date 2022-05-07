Inter Milan are once again leading the Serie A standings.

In a title battle that has not been seen in decades largely in part to Juventus’ domination of Italy, both the Milan clubs are doing their part in making it one of the most memorable seasons ever.

It was Inter’s turn to once again reach the summit of the Serie A standings as they shook off a rusty start to defeat Empoli 4-2 at the San Siro

Andrea Pinamonti and Kristjan Asllani struck first for the visitors as Inter struggled mightily against a side that has won just once in their last 20 games in all competitions.

Pinamonti was the first to breach Inter’s goal when he latched on to a brilliant low cross from Szymon Zurkowski to score his 13th goal of the season.

The striker, on loan from Inter, did not celebrate though.

Empoli scored again five minutes later through Zurkowski but VAR ruled it out due to offside to spare Inter’s blushes only for them to double their lead in the 28th minute.

Riccardo Fiamozzi’s long ball into the box was rifled past Handanovic by Kristjan Asllani as Milan Skriniar failed to clear the ball off the line.

But as the recent memories of their slip against Bologna came flooding back, Simone Inzaghi’s side found a new lease on life.

A Simone Romagnoli own-goal brought them back into the match before Lautaro Martinez added his 18th league goal of the campaign to level things up as Inter woke up and created more and more chances.

The Argentina international bagged his second of the evening in the 64th minute when he fired a rebound past the keeper before Alexis Sanchez sealed all three points in injury time.

Inter at 78 points are one above AC Milan who can return to the top when they play Verona later.

Inter, meanwhile, can seal one trophy this week when they face Juventus in the Coppa Italia final.

Juventus who have had an up-and-down season as well lost to Genoa 2-1 on this same matchday.