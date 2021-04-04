Inter-provincial travel banned on weekends from April 10

Meeting on April 6 to decide on schools closure: Shafqat

Staff Reporter Islamabad

Keeping in view the recent spike in Covid-19 cases amid the third wave of the disease, the National Command and Operation Centre on Sunday suspended inter-provincial transport for two days a week (Saturday and Sunday).

The NCOC has restricted inter-provincial public transport only on weekends. However, cargo trucks, containers, medical and emergency services will be exempted from the restrictions.

The new restrictions will come into force from 10th of April and will continue to remain effective till 25th of April.

The NCOC further said that Pakistan Railways will continue to operate passenger trains seven days a week with 70 per cent occupancy.

Meanwhile, Federal Minister for Education Shafqat Mahmood on Sunday said in a post on Twitter that the decision related to closure of schools will be taken after a meeting of the health and education ministers at the National Command and Operation Centre on Tuesday.

“Education and Health Ministers will meet at the NCOC Tuesday to decide whether to open or further close educational institutions. The exam situation will also be discussed,” the minister wrote.

He added: “Whatever is decided will be a collective decision of the country’s health and education authorities and NCOC.”

The number of Covid-19 patients in critical care across Pakistan is rising, Planning and Development Minister Asad Umar said on Sunday.

He said there were a total of 3,568 patients in critical care in Pakistan on Saturday, the highest since the pandemic began.

The minister urged people to take precautions and cooperate with the administration in enforcement of the SOPs to halt the spread of the coronavirus.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre, 81 more deaths due to the coronavirus were reported across the country during the last 24 hours. A total of 5,020 new positive cases were reported in the country.