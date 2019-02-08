Inter-provincial meeting decides to enhance joint border patrolling

Staff Reporter

As per directions of Inspector General Police Punjab, Amjad Javed Saleemi, an inter-provincial meeting has been arranged under the leadership of RPO DG Khan Muhammad Umer Sheikh regarding action plan against criminal gangs residing in tri border junction areas of Punjab and to review security situation of that area at Circuit House Kashmore.

RPOs of Bahawalpur, Sukkur, Larkana, Sibbi, DSo of Rajanpur, Rahim Yar Khan, Ghotki, Kashmor, Jaccobabad, Dera Bugti, DC Rajanpur, Dera Bugti, DC Kashmor, Political Assistant Rajanpur, representatives of intelligence agencies and officers of Rangers attended this meeting.

In this meeting, the network of criminal gangs residing in tri border junction areas has been examined in detail and it has been decided that transportation of weapons by criminals in these areas will be reduced by following strict line of action.

The joint border patrolling will also be enhanced besides establishment of joint pickets in these areas. The mutual coordination and constant communication among the provinces in order to secure tri border.

Share on: WhatsApp