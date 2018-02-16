Inter-provincial coordination needed to curb spurious medicines

Staff Reporter

Provincial Minister for Primary and Secondary Healthcare (P&SH) Department Kh Imran Nazir has said that strong inter provincial coordination is essential to eradicate spurious and substandard medicines from the country and to regulate/monitor prices, quality of medicines & medical devices.

He stated this while talking to the new Chief Executive of Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) Shiekh Akhtar who called on the minister in his office on Thursday.

Secretary P&SH Ali Jan Khan, Additional Secrtary Drug Wing Muhammad Sohail, Additional Director DRAP in Punjab Asim Rauf, Chief Drug Controller Punjab Dr Munawar Hayat and other officers were also present in the meeting.

During the meeting, issues relating to the medical devices, disposable items, registration, prices and quality of medicine were discussed in detail.

It was proposed that a focal person from both sides should be nominated for close coordination to regulate the whole system and to insure availability of quality medicines. It was decided that Punjab Health Department and DRAP would further extend cooperation under the policy of inter provincial coordination for the monitoring of the medicines its quality and price.