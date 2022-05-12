Inter Milan overcame Juventus to win the Coppa Italia.

A quickfire brace from Ivan Perisic in the extra-time saw Inter home 4-2 after the match ended in a 2-2 stalemate in regular time at Stadio Olimpico.

Inter, having gotten the better of Juventus already this season, started brightly once again.

Nicolo Barella found some space outside the box and arrowed in the game’s first goal in the sixth minute.

Juventus responded well with Dusan Vlahovic being denied by a superb save from Inter Samir Handanovic in a pulsating first half.

They eventually found level footing in the second half as Alex Sandro’s strike found a way past Handanovic five minutes after the break.

Vlahovic then completed the turnaround for his side just two minutes later. The soon-to-be-former Juventus forward, Dybala, expertly found the Serb with a defense-piercing ball before the attacker sat down one defender and found the back of the net.

Inter found a way back in the game when Stefan de Vrij was judged to have been fouled and Hakan Çalhanoğlu buried the subsequent penalty to send the game into extra time.

It was there that Perisic took center stage, converting another penalty in the 99th minute before adding thundering a superb effort into the net three minutes later.

No team managed to breach the scoreline giving Inter Milan a 4-2 win in the Coppa Italia final.

With the loss, Allegri becomes the first Juventus manager since 2011 to finish a season without having won a single trophy, with Juve fourth in Serie A and out of title contention.

Inter, meanwhile, after securing two trophies already this season will turn their focus to retaining Serie A sitting two points behind the leaders AC Milan.