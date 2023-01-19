Inter Milan eased past their city rivals AC Milan in the final of the Italian Supercup at King Fahd International Stadium in Saudi Arabia.

First-half goals from Federico Dimarco and Edin Dzeko put the Coppa Italia champions in the driving seat before Lautaro Martinez put a bow on proceedings with a third goal over the defending Serie A champions to seal their fate.

Inter dominated the annual meeting between the Coppa Italia winners and Serie A champions from the off.

Federico Dimarco opened the scoring after just 10 minutes after a sweeping team move ended with the Italian blasting a shot past Ciprian Tătăruşanu.

Inter doubled their advantage in the 21st minute after Dzeko wrongfooted Sandro Tonali and fired into the bottom right corner from inside the box.

With Inter happy to sit back and defend their two-goal lead, Milan grew into the game with Rafael Leao at the heart of their every attack. The Portuguese winger unleashed several attempts at goal but could not find a way past André Onana in Inter’s goal.

Martinez put the result beyond any doubt in the 77th minute when muscled Fikayo Tomori off the ball and curled a shot with the outside of his left foot into the back of the net to give Inter Milan its 11th Italian Supercup.

The result marks the first time Inter have won against Milan in an Italian cup final, having lost the Coppa Italia in 1977 and the Italian Super Cup in 2011.

The two clubs now turn their attention to Serie A where AC Milan is chasing Napoli while going through a lean run while Inter is hoping to gatecrash the top 2 party as well.