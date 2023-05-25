Inter Milan overcame Fiorentina at Stadio Olimpico to win the Coppa Italia title for the second year in a row.

Lautaro Martinez scored both goals for Inter during the 2-1 comeback win after Fiorentina had taken the lead through Nicolas Gonzalez.

Simone Inzaghi introduced several changes to his team, including Samir Handanovic replacing Andre Onana in the starting lineup. The move seemed to have backfired when Gonzalez fired Fiorentina in front after just three minutes after Jonathan Ikone found the Argentinian unmarked at the back post.

But Inter soon grew into the game, creating chances at will. Edin Dzeko missed their best chance to equalise when he sent his shot over the bar after keeper Pietro Terracciano rushed the striker.

Martinez spared his strike partners blushes with two quickfire goals to turn the game around.

The world cup winner beat Terracciano from a tight angle in the 29th minute before scoring his second just eight minutes later.

Fiorentina threatened little even after the break with their Italian shot-stopper keeping the deficit to just a single goal. His efforts almost paid off late when Luka Jovic had a chance to score only for Handanović to deny him.

The win over Fiorentina was the ninth time Inter have won the Coppa Italia but they will have a bigger prize on their mind when they face Manchester City in the Champions League final.