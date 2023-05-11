Inter Milan moved one step closer to the Champions League final with a win over city rivals AC Milan in the first leg of their semi-final at the San Siro.

Edin Dzeko and Henrikh Mkhitaryan scored early goals before Inter sat back to see out the game which keeps them on track for their first title since 2010.

Inter, the designated visitors on the night, took just eight minutes to get on the scoresheet through Dzeko who got on the end of a Hakan Calhanoglu cross to volley past Mike Maignan.

Just three minutes later Mkhitaryan doubled his side’s lead after receiving a pass from Federico Dimarco and manoeuvring his way into the box before firing a shot past the French goalkeeper.

Inter did not relent with Calhanoglu striking the inside of the post while Maignan saved another Mkhitaryan effort to keep his side in the contest.

Milan improved dramatically after the break but with their star forward Rafael Leao sitting out through injury, failed to trouble Inter much.

Brahim Diaz and Junior Messias missed their chances to halve the deficit while Sandro Tonali struck the outside of the post with his shot. One final chance fell to substitute Tommaso Pobega but Andre Onana easily dealt with his effort to keep his clean sheet intact.

This was the first time Inter Milan has beaten AC Milan in a European knockout tie.

The two will meet again on 17th May (00:00 PKT) to determine the first finalists who will either face Real Madrid or Manchester City in the ultimate game.