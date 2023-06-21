PESHAWAR: Inter-Madrasas Games of all religious seminaries based in Merged areas will start here at Lala Ayub Hockey Stadium on June 21 wherein more than 800 players would take part in five different Games. Director Sports Merged Area Pir Abdullah told media men that all the arrangements have been completed.

Accompanied by Assistant Director Admin and Media Focal Person Awan Hussain, he said that the events include cricket, football, volleyball, tug-of-war, and Qirat competitions. The opening ceremony will be held at Lala Ayub Hockey Stadium, Qayyum Sports Complex Pesha-war at 6.00 pm in the afternoon wherein all the players would be provided with daily allowance.—APP