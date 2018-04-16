Inter-Korean summit to take place on April 27

First solid step towards rapprochement

Seoul

South Korea’s preparation committee for the inter-Korean summit will open a website, Tuesday, to live stream President Moon Jae-in’s meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un on April 27.

Cheong Wa Dae said Sunday the committee, led by Moon’s chief of staff Im Jong-seok, will also keep the visitors to the website (www.koreasummit.kr) updated with breaking news and other relevant information before the summit.

It will have separate special archives for visitors to learn about the two previous summits in 2000 and 2007. The site will be available in both PC and smartphone versions.

“The website will open at noon on Tuesday,” said Yoon Young-chan, Moon’s press secretary and also a committee member. A reconciliatory mood is blooming on the Korean Peninsula ahead of the inter-Korean and the North Korea-U.S. summits. And every moment before and during the cross-border summit will be open to the public through the website.”

He added the purpose of launching the website is to share the preparation for the third cross-border summit “in a transparent manner and better reflect the people’s aspiration for peace.” South Korea first opened the summit website in 2007 when President Roh Moo-hyun met Kim Jong-il in Pyongyang.

The website, however, was only designed to offer information to the press, not the public. “The latest version is really aimed at communicating with the people effectively for the first time over the summit,” Cheong Wa Dae said in a press release.

The 2017 version will be available in nine foreign languages — English, Chinese, Japanese, French, Spanish, German, Russian, Arabic and Vietnamese.

It will be mainly divided into five categories, including the “Newsroom,” where the summit will be live streamed and also photos and press briefings will be available.

The four other categories are about Moon’s inter-Korean policy, the 2000 and 2007 summits, inter-Korean exchange and cooperation, and how to work with the people for peace on the peninsula.—Agencies