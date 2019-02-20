Akbar Jan Marwat

ON 21 August 2017 I had penned an article by the same caption appearing on these very pages. That was the time, when in the wake of Nawaz Sharif’s disqualification by the Supreme Court, the then Chairman Senate Raza Rabbani had called for an inter-institutional dialogue between the government, the army, the bureaucracy and the Judiciary. The need for the inter-institutional dialogue was the real or perceived encroachment of one organ of the state over the remit of the other organs. At that time as was expected, nothing came off this proposal and authorities at the helm generally ignored it

Interestingly enough, the incumbent Chief Justice Asif Seed Khosa while delivering his full Court Reference for the outgoing Chief Justice Saqib Nisar voiced a similar proposal of an inter-institutional dialogue. Justice Khosa very clearly proposed that the top leadership of the three state organs — the Parliament, the Judiciary, the Legislature and the executive along with the top leadership of the military and intelligence agencies participate in such a dialogue. Justice Khosa elucidated that trust deficit among various state organs, the encroachment of one organ’s domain by the other, and the need to discuss matters jeopardizing good governance constituted some of the main reasons for the necessitation of such a dialogue.

The realization, that various organs of the state have been increasingly encroaching upon the others space, has been increasing in the last few years. Such an encroachment by one institution in the sphere of another institution has led to public protests also. An extended period of hyper judicial activism and repeated encroachment in the domain of other organs took place during the period of Justice Iftikhar Chaudary. The four Chief Justices after him did not follow the same approach. Judicial activism and over reach however, reached its zenith during the second half of Justice Saqib Nisar’s tenure.

If we briefly observe our history, Judiciary is not the only institution encroaching on the spheres of other institutions. Political interference in executive functions like postings, transfers and promotion has been ubiquitous. In addition to long spells of direct military rule, perceived or real military dictation in various policy areas during democratic rule has also been going on since the inception of Pakistan. One may thus disagree over the degree and extent of the inter-institutional encroachments, but the problem is certainly real and needs to be dealt with.

As mentioned in the first paragraph, Senator Raza Rabbani has been one of the most outspoken critic of such an encroachment; and hence his proposal of an inter-institutional dialogue. History was made, when the then Chief Justice Anwar Zaheer Jamali addressed the Senate Committee of the whole in November 2015. Army Chief Gen. Bajwa also briefed the Senate in December 2017. Later both these addresses were followed by a candid question answer session. In addition to these dialogues taking place on special occasions, the ‘’National Security Council” was created in 2013 as a premium forum for civil – military dialogue. The NSC consisted of top military commanders along with key Federal Ministers. The forum was to be chaired by the PM.

It can be argued with a high degree of certainty that Justice Khosa was well aware of pre-existing forms like the NSC; but he still proposed an inter-institutional dialogue. The most ambitious agenda of Justice Khosa’s proposal is the stock-taking with reference to mistakes made by State organs; solution to inter-institutional encroachment; pendency of court cases; restricting the legislature to its domain while denying development funds to them; operational autonomy of executive authority; and civilian supremacy alongside civilian accountability.

Justice Khosa should certainly be complemented for his courage and intellectual honesty for putting up such a proposal. Some analysts, however, argue that whether a new forum for such a dialogue should be set up or the existing institutions like the NSC should be strengthened.

No dialogue forum, however, exists where the Judiciary can also participate along with other institutions of the State some eminent analysts even put a question mark on the desirability of the judiciary to participate in such a dialogue, because its independence could not be perceived to be compromised at any coast. Similarly when Senator Raza Rabbani proposed that Parliament could act as the forum for the dialogue, some scholars had argued that, institutions that are not part of Parliament should not be given the role in the affairs of Parliament.

The need for an inter-institutional dialogue is indeed paramount, as the issue of encroachment of one institution of the state by the other is an established fact. The consensus among analysts is, however, that as a first step the existing forums like NSC which provides an opportunity for such a dialogue, be made more effective. Avenues for the Judiciary to participate in such an inter-institutional dialogue must also be explored.

—The writer is a former Health Minister, based in Islamabad.

