Inter Milan’s faint hopes of winning the Serie A took a massive blow with a 1-0 loss to Empoli at home.

Tommaso Baldanzi scored the only goal of the game to give the visitors their first win over Serie A giants since 2006.

With wins over Napoli and AC Milan in their bag, Inter were expected to coast to another victory. The reality was much different on the pitch as Nicolo Cambiaghi fired the first warning shot but was denied by keeper Andre Onana.

Francesco Caputo then went close with his effort which narrowly went past Inter’s goal.

The home side finally responded through Federico Dimarco and Lautaro Martinez who wasted their chances to open the scoring.

Disaster struck Simone Inzaghi’s men when Milan Škriniar was sent off just five minutes before halftime for a second bookable offence.

The numbers advantage came into play in the second half as substitute Tommaso Baldanzi finally beat Onana with a powerful low strike in the 66th minute.

Edin Dzeko and Stefan de Vrij then missed chances to equalise for their team as Inter’s streak of 7 consecutive wins came to a tame end.

The defeat to Empoli leaves Inter Milan third in the Serie A table, 13 points off the leaders Napoli and one behind rivals AC Milan in second.

Empoli, meanwhile, moves to 9th with 25 points.