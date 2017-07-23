Inter-district football C’ship next month

Peshawar

Secretary General Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Football Association and former international football player Basit Kamal Saturday said that the forthcoming Inter-District Football Championship will be organized in August this year.

Talking to APP Basit Kamal disclosed that all arrangement in this connection have already been kicked off here at Qayyum Sports Complex. He said Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Football Association in collaboration with District Football Association and Directorate of Sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has decided to hold the Championship in the second week of August this year.

Team from all districts affiliated with KP Football Association would participate in the Championship wherein Peshawar would field two teams accordingly. In this connection, Peshawar District Football Association would hold the open trials on July 27 and 28 at 4 pm at Sumbal Khan Football ground, Qayyum Sports Complex. Basit Kamal said that they held meeting with Director General Sports KP Junaid Khan and found him very keen in supporting football.

He said Director General Junaid Khan ensured all out support to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Football Association in organizing the event. He also advised the players to turn up for the open trials on July 27-28, 2017 at 4 pm. He said selection committee comprising Qazi Muhammad, Abdul Ghafoor Aijiz, Zahir Shah was also constituted to ascertain the performance of the players during the trials before short-listing them for the prestigious event.—APP