Inter-departmental speech competition at FJWU

Rawalpindi

The Debating Society, Fatima Jinnah Women University (FJWU) in collaboration with National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Wednesday organized an Inter-departmental speech competition-2017 in English and Urdu with the theme “Say No to Corruption.”

The chief guest on the occasion was Prof. Dr. Samina Amin Qadir, Vice Chancellor (VC) FJWU.

The topics of speech competitions in English was “With Corruption, Everyone Pays” and in Urdu “Khudi Na Byach, Gareebe May Naam Pyda Kar” and “Nafaq o Gaflat Ki Aag Ly Kar, Jeay Ga Kab Tak Jeay Ga Murda Nzaam Kab Tak” respectively.

Judges for English debate were Prof. Dr. Samina Bukhari, Registrar FJWU, Dr. Shaheena Ayub Bhatti, Director WRRC, FJWU whereas Rosheen Aqib, Visiting Faculty in Urdu department and Zeenat Afshan, Assistant Professor in Urdu Department were the judges of Urdu Debate.

The participants spoke very well while their supporters applauded them throughout the competition.

Kainaat Javed from Department of Environmental Sciences, Ammara Khadim, Department of English and Rabel Hina, Department of Communication and Media Studies got first, second and third positions in English whereas in Urdu competition Kainat Latif from Department of Law, Nudrat Fatima, student of Department of Environmental Science and Masooma Ali, Department of Communication Sciences secured first, second and third positions respectively. Prof. Samina Amin Qadir distributed the certificates among the winners and appreciated their efforts.

Addressing to the audience she said that “Our young generation is future of the nation.” They should be aware of this fatal disease “Corruption”, she said adding, the generation especially women being agent of the change have to consistently spread this message so that the upcoming generations could have a corruption free society.—APP