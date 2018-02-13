Inter-Collegiate Competitions starts at IMCG F-7/4

Inter collegiate competitions started at Islamabad Model College for Girls (Post Graduate) F-7/4 here on Monday to engage students in co-curriculum activities, which is an imperative part of personality development of the youth. The activities would continue till February 14 in which competitions of Qirat and Naat, prose recitation, English and Urdu Debates, Fine Arts, Computer Graphics, Dry and Fresh Flower Arrangement, Embroidery and cooking, sports, scouts, girl guides, athletics, and various singing and music would be held. According to news release issued here, on the first day competitions in Inter-Class Qirat and Naat and Dry and Fresh flowers arrangement, Embroidery and Cooking Competitions were held.

Dr.Ali Asghar Chishti Dean Faculty Ahadis and Seera of Allama Iqbal Open University Islamabad graced the inaugural ceremony as chief guest.

Team from different colleges participated in the events. The judges of Qirat Competition were Mrs Qari Zia ur Rehman, Qari Noman and Qari Ehsan Ullaha of Faisal Masjid Islamabad. Ms Tehreem Javid, Ms Humaira Wasi ud din, and Ms Samina Hameed were the judges for Naat Competition. In Qirat Competition Habiba Rehman (IMCG G-10/4), Mehwish Shaheen (Post Graduate College Kashmir Road Rawalpindi), Naghma Rukhsar (IMCG I-8/3), and Hafza Mudasir ((Post Graduate College Abid Majeed Road Rawalpindi) bagged 1st , 2nd, 3rd and Consolation Prizes respectively. While in Naat Competition, Raffia (ICG F-6/2), Kainat Tariq (IMCG F-7/2), Marwa Sajjad (Post Graduate College Kashmir Road Rawalpindi) and Mahnoor Malik (Post Graduate Bilquees College Rawalpindi) secured 1st, 2nd, 3rd, and consolation prizes respectively.—APP

