Inter-Club Kick-Boxing Championship concluded in Tank

Aajiz Academy clinched the trophy after securing four gold medal in the Inter-Club Kick-Boxing Championship, which Club at Town Hall Tank on Sunday.

A total of 25 players from three different clubs of the district Tank took part in the Inter-Club Kick Boxing Championship organized under the supervision of KP Kick Boxing Association like other part of the province to identify new talent.

Aajiz Academy club won the Championship after winning four gold medal and one silver medal, followed by Eagle Club with one gold medal and three silver medal and Zain club took four bronze medal by taking third position respectively.

Lecturer Physical Education Pir Khair Ullah graced the occasion as chief guest and gave away trophies and cash prizes to the winners and runners-up and third position holders besides individual prizes.

Imran Ijaz Rakput, General Secretary district Kick Boxing Association, officials and large number of spectators were also present.—APP

