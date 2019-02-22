Inter-city train service

As we all see that Pakistan Railways is being revamped and re-shaped to meet future economic challenges as well as to make it vibrant organ of modern communications for the passengers and cargo purposes. The Railways Minister is energetic and determined to make all possible for its progress which is appreciable. One request I want to make to the honourable Federal Minster to start an intercity fast train between Islamabad and Rawalpindi. Margallah Station is there. This station is used for the Cargo/goods trains and Margallah Express also. If a new rail track may be established for the fast intercity train separately. Sir, it will serve a lot to the population of twin cities. Margallah Station is surrounded by many educational institutions and offices as well. Furthermore, Metro service is available at H-8 point and well connected for further communication for the daily commuters. Intercity Trains facility is the need of hour. In the whole world, train industry is meant to provide punctual, cheap, comfortable and quick services to the daily commuters so that they may save their precious time and money and reach their workplace without any tension. As we all observe that traffic volume is increasing day by day, despite being broadening the roads, vehicular congestion and pressure is increasing. It is causing headache, blood pressure and other psychological problems. Now driving is itself has become an ordeal. Parking issues are growing acute day by day. Most of the time goes waste in searching proper parking. For this purpose new rail track is essential. So now big cities managers and Pakistan Railways should sit jointly and work on this direction. Railway Carriage Factory will have to design and manufacture this Intercity Train on different patterns like metro with different kinds of facilities keeping in view urban literate demand. We are already lagging behind 100 years as compared to US, Europe, Japan, Korea China even Malaysia.

SHAGUFTA ANSARI

Islamabad

Share on: WhatsApp