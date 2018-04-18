Inter-city peoples bus service launched

Staff Reporter

Sindh Minister for Transport, Labour and Information Syed Nasir Hussain Shah has formally inaugurated Pilot Project of “Peoples Bus Service ‘under Inter-City Bus Service with initially 10 Air-conditioned Buses fleet by Daewoo Company Pakistan at Karachi water and Sewerage board office premises in a simple ceremony.

The Minister Transport Syed Nasir Hussain Shah has said the Sindh Government has taken an initiative to provide better, quality bus service with a partially fulfillment of its promise made with the people of Sindh, by operating of initially 10 air condition bus service for the city commuters and it would be continued gradually increased their buses by Daewoo company.

We are thankful for the Daewoo to support our efforts, and started their business in the city after providing services in Lahore, which they would continue and increases the number of buses up to 50 without the support of Government and but extended its cooperation to our Government as no investment made.

He further said under directions of Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, the CM Syed Murad Ali Shah has taken concrete steps in the transport sector to provide the better and quality transport system and services to the commuters.

He said under intracity service 600 buses would be added in the fleet to ease the commuters suffering. The minister said the government is working on many development projects under transport sector included Green and Orange Lines (Abdul Sattar Edhi Line), besides blue, yellow and red lines which were delayed to some reason and hurdles but now it would also be started very soon.

The KCR project will also be launched very soon encouraging development is in the project.

He said that Mayor Karachi was also on board in transports sector, as he was Vice Chairman of Sindh Mass Transit Authority (SMTA) to provide the improved and excellent transport system and services jointly, he added.

Earlier, the Secretary Transport Sindh Saeed Ahmed Awan has also highlighted the salient features of the various development projects and initiatives in transport sector launched by the Government of Sindh.

He said that under the able leadership of Sindh CM Syed Murad Ali Shah and guidance of Minister Transport Sindh Syed Nasir Hussain Shah, efficient, comfortable and rapid bus service has been launched today in the city.

The Chief Executive Officer of Daewoo Company Pakistan, Faisal Siddiqui has also apprised that the initially pilot project of intercity “Peoples Bus Service” with 10 Air conditioned has been started from tomorrow 18th April 6 am morning from to Drug Road, Sharah-e Faisal to Saddar and Tower with a Rs20, 30 and 40 fare, in the Karachi city after the services provided to Lahore and Multan cities by the company.

He hoped that it would be enhanced and will ply more buses in the city to provide better transport facilities to the city commuters with quality and environment-friendly buses.Later, the Minister visited the “People Bus Service” Chairman DAEWOO Company Sheryar Chishti gave him a briefing.