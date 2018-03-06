Inter-Campuses Sports Gala

Sports Reporter

Lahore

Three days “Inter-Campuses Spots Gala 2018” has been started at University of Education main Campus Township, Lahore. The renowned singer, social worker-turned politician and philanthropist Jawad Ahmedwas the chief guest on this occasion, who inaugurated the event.

In his address, Jawad Ahmed said a good and ideal student should be good in health, sophisticated in literary taste and very good in his/her studies. He urged the students to work hard both in games and studies to be the complete personality. Mr. Jawad Ahmed congratulated the Vice Chancellor Dr. Rauf-i-Azam and Director Sports to arrange such a beautiful event.

In his speech, the Vice Chancellor of University of Education Dr. Rauf-i-Azam said that the real aim and goal of organizing such events is to develop the tolerance, patience to work as a team member and discipline as well to ensure the best mental and physical health of our students.