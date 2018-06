City Reporter

Intermediate annual examinations 2018 under the aegis of Board of Intermediate & Secondary Education Lahore(BISE) concluded on Wednesday.

A total of 338,710 appeared in the exams at 561 examination centres set up in Lahore, Sheikhupura, Kasur and Nankana Sahib Districts BISE.

Chairman Lahore Board, controller (examinations) and mobile teams conducted surprise raids of examination centres to review exams.