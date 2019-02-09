Intention to audit health facilities is political hostility

Staff Reporter

Adviser to Sindh Chief Minister on Information & Archives, Law and Anti-Corruption Barrister Murtaza Wahab has said that the intention to initiate forensic audit of the health facilities in Sindh is political victimization.

In a statement on Saturday Barrister Murtaza Wahab said that the Prime Minister has nothing to do with the performance of hospitals in Sindh as he just believed in opposition for the sake of opposition. He said that anybody can conduct the forensic audit of National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases.

