Intense monsoon rains wreak havoc in Sindh, Balochistan

Heavy rain in Islamabad, Swabi and other parts of country; Seven people killed in Balochistan; Navy continues relief operations

Urban flooding triggered by heavy rains wreaked havoc on Islamabad’s low-lying Sector H-13 where rainwater entered the houses as twin cities received heavy rain on Saturday morning and Karachi and other areas of Sindh witnessed heavy rainfall coupled with strong winds and thunderstorms increasing fears of urban flooding.

Rain water has also entered in basements of buildings in Sector H-13. On the other hand, low-lying areas in Swabi were flooded as heavy rain fell in parts of the city. Citizens are facing problems due to the flooded roads.

Roof of a house also fell in Swabi due to heavy rainfall. A woman and her daughter lost their lives due to the incident.

At least seven people were killed in Balochistan province during the last 24 hours, bringing the tally of rain-related deaths in the province from July 1 to 56 people.

According to Provincial Disaster Management Authority Balochistan, among the 56 dead during period, 22 of them were women, 24 children and 10 men.

While heavy rain also poured in different parts of Karachi. Heavy rain poured areas like PECHS, Sharah-e-Faisal, Nursery, Manzoor Colony, Bahadarabad and vicinities.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department, heavy showers lashed DHA, Clifton, II Chundrigar Road, Ibrahim Hyderi, Korangi, Saddar, Shara-e- Faisal, Malir, and Stargate after 10am on Saturday. The monsoon rains flooded the Korangi nullah after which the EBM Causeway was closed for traffic.

Urban flooding was also reported in several localities. In Lyari, streets were inundated with rainwater coming up to the waist stranding people inside their houses. In northern parts of the city, water entered houses creating immense difficulties for residents.

Meanwhile, traffic jams were reported on PICT Gate Keamari, Causeway Nadi, Korangi Nadi, Safoora Chowrangi, Hassan Square, Sharae Faisal Drigh Road, and University Road due to water accumulation. A report issued by the PMD said that the highest rainfall, in the last 24 hours, was recorded in Gulshan-e-Hadeed (94.7mm) followed by the Old Airport area (53.0mm), PAF Faisal Base (46.0mm), Jinnah Terminal Airport (38.6mm), Landhi (25.5mm), Gadap Town (13.6mm) and DHA Phase II (10.5mm).

Sardar Sarfaraz, chief meteorologist, told media that the rains were likely to persist in Karachi and other parts of Sindh as there was a strong monsoon system and its currents were penetrating from the Arabia Sea.

“Different Karachi areas, including the northern and eastern parts, received moderate to heavy showers and some areas witnessed some very heavy falls. Meanwhile, in a tweet on Saturday, Minister for Climate Change Sherry Rehman said that Sindh and Balochistan were going through very high levels of rainfall on a 30-year average.

The Provincial Disaster Management Authority revealed that monsoon rains in Balochistan, which started on June 1, have so far killed 57 people in the province and injured 48.

Meanwhile, multiple areas of Quetta have been without electricity for the past four days due to heavy rains. The residents complained that despite several calls, the authorities have failed to restore power.

Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo directed the PDMA, district administrations and other concerned agencies to stay alert as the PMD have forecast more rain in the upcoming days.

Meanwhile, the Met Office has forecast more rains during Eidul Azha, and alerted authorities to exercise caution.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Navy continues relief operations in remote coastal areas of Balochistan affected by rains and floods. According to Pakistan Navy, in Windar dozens of people trapped in the floodwaters were evacuated.

Pakistan Navy is also providing rations and other necessities of life in the affected areas.

The Pakistan Navy has set up medical camps in different areas where people were provided treatment and medical facilities.

Pakistan Navy personnel also assisted locals in cleaning standing water in different areas. The spokesperson of Pakistan Navy said we are striving to provide all possible assistance to the people of the coastal areas in this hour of need.