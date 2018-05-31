Intense heatwave likely to develop over Punjab, upper Sindh

Islamabad,

Most parts of the country will remain in the grip of intense heatwave with temperatures staying above 40°C in sub mountainous areas of Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Azad Jammu and Kashmir, while around 50°C in interior Sindh, southern and central Punjab and eastern Balochistan during the next five days.

Met office spokesman Wednesday informed that mainly dry weather is likely to prevail during the next four to five days. Yet, there is 30% chance of isolated rain/duststorm in Rawalpindi and Malakand divisions during next 5 days.Meanwhile the sea breeze will restore gradually from Friday along the coastal belt, bringing Karachi temperature to normal range of 35° to 37°C during next week, the spokesman said. Meanwhile. Bahawalpur and adjoining areas experienced very hot weather on Wednesday as highest maximum temperature recorded was 47 Centigrade.The hot wind continued blowing in the citywhole day, forcing people to remain indoors. Traffic was also thin on city arteries.The Met Office forecast a dry and very hot weather for Bahawalpur for next 24 hours.—APP