Intense cold continues to grip GB’s parts

Astore

Intense cold wave has continued to grip upper parts of Gilgit Baltistan amid snowfall coupled with intermittent rain, adding to woes for residents. According to reports received here, most parts of GB especially hilly areas have received massive snow during the current spell, dropping temperature to below freezing level.

Approach roads to various localities in the upper parts were covered with thick layer of snow, disconnecting these localities to other adjoining areas and adding to problems for the residents. However, staff of the departments concerned is hectically engaged to clear the roads with help of machinery.

Profiteers were making quick bucks and capitalizing on the sufferings being experienced by local people. Rates of firewood and Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) which has been consumed at remote areas especially in such weather conditions have swelled manifold.

Thus people of the those areas have demanded the concerned authorities to stop shopkeepers from this artificial price hike especially of firewood and take an action against businessmen cashing the situation.—APP

